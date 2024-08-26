ECP Strongly Rejects Propaganda Against ECE, Other Members
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), while strongly rejecting propaganda by Umer Ayub Khan, on Monday said that ECP, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other members of ECP have been continuously misrepresenting.
In this connection, a wrong statement was given on a tv channel in which an allegation was levelled that total expenditure on general elections 2024 stood at Rs 14.5 billion but the ECP demanded more expenditures to the then government to get an opportunity for postponing the elections, said a statement .
In fact, the total expenditure on general elections 2018 was over Rs 28 billion. In light of expenditure on general elections 2018 and other factors like inflation, increase in number of voters, polling stations, polling staff and printing of additional ballot papers, the ECP estimated the expenditure for the general elections 2024, the statement said.
However, the ECP made efforts to keep the expenses minimum and the expenditure on general elections 2024 stood at around Rs 33.5 billion.
