ECP Submits Comments In PTI Foreign Funding Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 05:15 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday submitted its comments to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the intra court appeal of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in foreign funding case

The court ordered to provide the copy of comments to PTI's lawyer and asked him to give arguments on next hearing after reading it.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the PTI's ICA against the decision regarding conclusion of foreign funding case within one month.

At the outset of hearing, the ECP submitted its comments, at this the court asked the PTI's lawyer whether he wanted to read it. Counsel Shahkhawar answered in yes and prayed the court to provide the comments. The lawyer said the ECP was bound to hold scrutiny of all political parties.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 14.

