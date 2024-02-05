ECP Successfully Completes Task Of Handing Over 260 Mln Ballot Papers To DROs
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 11:22 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has successfully accomplished the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the elections scheduled for February 8
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has successfully accomplished the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the elections scheduled for February 8.
An ECP spokesperson, in a statement on Monday, attributed the timely completion of the crucial responsibility to the the dedicated efforts and organized planning of the Commission's staff.
"The dispatching process involved both ground and aerial means, ensuring an efficient and swift distribution of the ballot papers,: he said.
The spokesperson said that all the ballot papers were handed over to the respective DROs and their representatives.
"Despite encountering challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, the ECP staff exhibited resilience and determination, overcoming obstacles to ensure that the task was completed on time," he added.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1696 candidates contesting 67 constituencies of Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan, Karak8 minutes ago
-
Kashmir an integral part Pakistan: Rabita Forum8 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK school observed Kashmir Solidarity Day8 minutes ago
-
CM directs Hyderabad administration to look after polling stations9 minutes ago
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty37 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion35 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people35 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division35 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations1 hour ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders1 hour ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah1 hour ago