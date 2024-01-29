ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the training of 96% of the polling staff, which includes 970,000 out of a total of 976,000 staff members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the training of 96% of the polling staff, which includes 970,000 out of a total of 976,000 staff members.

An ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the training for the remaining 6,000 polling staff would conclude within the next four days.

He said the preparations of February 8 general elections were being completed swiftly.

According to an ECP spokesman, the ballot paper printing, carried out in three government press offices, is progressing smoothly.

Commenced on January 16 after the election symbols were assigned by the Returning Officer (RO), this task is expected to be completed by February 2 in the next four days.

The spokesman stated that, in collaboration with security agencies and the District Administration, the process of delivering ballot papers to all four provinces has commenced.

This delivery is being conducted using both road transportation and air transportation.

The 8300 SMS service, introduced from January 29, 2024, allows the public to access information about their polling station and other details.

To obtain their vote information, voters are required to send their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) to 8300.

All voters are urged to promptly check the vote details for themselves and their family members to avoid any issues at the polling station.

The Election Commission has initiated an inquiry into the clashes and shootings between two political parties in Karachi, as well as the snatching of postal ballots in Swabi district. Reports have been sought from the Chief Secretary and IG for possible actions against those involved under election laws.