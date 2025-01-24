ECP Sukkur launches voter awareness program

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sukkur office has launched a voter awareness program in selecting educational institutions in every district to promote voter education.

In Sukkur and Khairpur districts, seminars were organized at various educational institutions, including Government Girls Degree College Sukkur, Government Degree College Atta Hussain Shah Rohri, and IBA Community College Khairpur on Friday.

The seminars aimed to educate young people about their democratic rights and responsibilities, encouraging them to participate in the democratic process and play a key role in strengthening the country's democratic system.

Regional Election Commissioner Sukkur, Adnan Bashir, emphasized that voting is the right of every Pakistani citizen, and its proper use can make the country's democratic system stronger and better.

The ECP is also working to improve election operations and voter education through its strategic plan. The commission has taken steps to raise awareness about the importance of voting, particularly among women, and to ensure that all eligible citizens, including women, are registered to vote.

Adnan said that the key objectives are to educate young people about their democratic rights and responsibilities and ensuring that all eligible citizens, including women, are registered to vote.

He said that besides, encouraging the young people to participate in the democratic process and play a key role in strengthening the country's democratic system.

By promoting voter education and awareness, the ECP aims to strengthen Pakistan's democratic system and ensure that all citizens exercise their right to vote, he said.