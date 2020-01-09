UrduPoint.com
ECP Summons Bilawal For Not Submitting Correct Income Tax Returns

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

ECP summons Bilawal for not submitting correct Income Tax returns

The commission says that several times he was written letters but he did not pay heed towards it.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) The commission has directed Bilawal to appear either personally or through his counsel to explain as to why he did not submit correct details of his income tax returns.

Election Commission summoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not submitting income returns, the sources said here on Thursday.

According to the details, the Election Commission directed PPP Chairman Bilawal to appear in person or through his counsel to explain as to why he could not submit correct details about his Income Tax returns.

The sources said that the Election Commission wrote number of times letters to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but he did not pay heed towards the notices of the commission.

It may be mentioned here that Bilawal Bhutto is also facing corruption case before the accountability bureau.

