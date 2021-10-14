ECP summons chief secretary Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday summoned Chief Secretary and Secretary Local Government of Balochistan to personally appear on October 21 and warned strict action in case of failure.

A two member bench of ECP issued the orders while hearing a case regarding the holding of local government elections in Balochstan.

The bench was told that Chief Secretary and Secretary Local Government had already received the notice of the ECP.

Chief Secretary wrote in his letter that he could not attend the proceedings of the case due to law and order situation of the province. Secretary said he had nominated the Secretary Local Government to attend the proceedings of the case. However, the Secretary Local government conveyed the ECP that, he failed to attend the proceedings of the case due cancellation of his flight.