ECP Summons Important Meeting Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:22 PM
All provincial election commissioners will join the session through video conferencing.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday summoned a crucial meeting today evening for tomorrow general elections.
The sources privy to the development said that the Chief Election Commissioner, members and the Secretary of the Election Commission.
The agenda for the meeting includes a comprehensive briefing on election arrangements, focusing on the distribution of electoral materials, security protocols, and the setup of polling stations.
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is expected to issue key directives during the gathering.
The preparations for the February 8th elections are already in full swing across the country, with presiding officers and polling staff being dispatched nationwide.
District returning officers have assured that stringent security measures are in place for the safe delivery of polling materials, with police overseeing the protection of polling stations.
The transmission of essential polling materials is slated for completion by 6 p.m.
With 1,490,000 election officials poised to fulfill their duties, the ECP has established 906,675 polling stations and 266,398 polling booths nationwide. Over 128.5 million eligible voters are anticipated to participate in the general elections. Non-official results for each constituency will be disseminated from returning officers' offices.
