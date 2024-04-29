Open Menu

ECP Summons KP CM Gandapur Over Asset Declaration Discrepancies

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday to clarify discrepancies found in his declaration of assets and liabilities submitted for the general elections of 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday to clarify discrepancies found in his declaration of assets and liabilities submitted for the general elections of 2024.

The ECP has instructed CM Gandapur to personally appear on Tuesday and provide clarification regarding his assets.

Previously, the ECP agreed to hold a hearing on a petition seeking the disqualification of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

A two-member bench issued a brief order on the petition, noting that Ali Amin Gandapur had failed to submit his assets to the election commission.

Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI) Kafeel Nizami filed a petition to disqualify Gandapur, alleging that he made false statements about his property in the nomination papers, consequently questioning his integrity. The petition urged the ECP to remove Gandapur from the position of chief minister.

In the petition, Kafeel Nizami, informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that 735 kanals of land in DI Khan were temporarily transferred to Ali Amin Gandapur, despite Asif Khan being the original owner.

His acquisition of a Land Cruiser vehicle through the sale of the same land disqualifies him from holding a Provincial Assembly seat due to providing false information.

