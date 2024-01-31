ECP Summons Meeting To Discuss Deteriorating Security Situation In KP, Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a meeting on Thursday to discuss the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
According to ECP spokesman, the meeting will be attended by the Interior Minister, Secretary of Interior, Chief Secretaries, Inspector Generals of Police from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, along with representatives from intelligence agencies.
The ECP has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of Balochistan to take appropriate action in accordance with election laws.
