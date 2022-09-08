UrduPoint.com

ECP Summons Officers For Code Violation

Published September 08, 2022

ECP summons officers for code violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served notice on various officers directing them to appear on Monday for violating the code of conduct.

According to ECP spokesman, the commission summoned Farhan Khan, DMS Pervez Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Multan, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Secretary Health, and South Punjab for violating code of conduct, abuse of authority and interference in election process.

The commission would conduct open hearing of the case. The ECP directed Punjab Chief Secretary to ensure the implementation of the orders of the commission.

