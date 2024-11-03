ECP summons two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned two former prime ministers, PTI founder Imran Khan, and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif - to respond respectively in two separate cases to contempt and disqualification on Tuesday (November 5).

The ECP’s case list indicated that hearings for matters involving the two political figures are scheduled for Tuesday.

A notice has been issued to the PTI chairman to record evidence in a contempt case initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2022 for allegedly using "Intemperate language" against the chief election commissioner and the electoral body.

Likewise, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been directed to submit a reply and provide arguments on a disqualification petition filed against Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-262, Quetta, Adil Bazai.

The petition, based on Article 63A, concerns Bazai’s failure to vote in favor of the budget and the 26th constitutional amendment.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif submitted a reference to the National Assembly Speaker against MNA Adil Bazai for not voting on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In response, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq sent a letter to the ECP, requesting the disqualification of MNA Bazai and declaring his seat vacant under Article 63-A, which addresses the defection clause.

