The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday supported the provincial caretaker government's decision of removing Ahmad Awais as advocate general Punjab (AGP), before the Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday supported the provincial caretaker government's decision of removing Ahmad Awais as advocate general Punjab (AGP), before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

ECP's counsel appeared before Justice Asim Hafeez, who was hearing a petition filed by Ahmad Awais against his removal as AGP. The counsel submitted a notification, wherein the ECP had directed the caretaker Punjab government to ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of the institutions appointed on political basis. The ECP wanted caretaker chief minister to remove all political appointees, the counsel added.

At this, the court questioned how many elections were conducted after 2012. The court observed that all this situation had emerged due to present and specific circumstances.

To which, the ECP's counsel argued that it was the duty of the commission to hold free, fair and transparent elections. The ECP had ordered to sack all political appointees for the purpose, he added.

However, the court observed that appointment and dismissal takes place at the wish of the chief minister but how a caretaker government could do it, directed the ECP's counsel to satisfy it on the issue.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday and ordered counsel for parties to continue their arguments on the next hearing.

Earlier, Punjab government's law officer advanced arguments before the court and contended that the caretaker government could issue orders of transfer and posting with the approval of the ECP. He further submitted that appointments made on political basis could be terminated after approval of the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC provisionally reinstated Ahmad Awais as advocate general Punjab after suspending the notification for his removal, a few days ago, on a petition filed by him.

Ahmad Awais had challenged his removal as AGP, saying that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate the law officers.

Through a notification issued on Jan 24, the caretaker government removed AGP Awais and assigned a look-after charge to Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqoob.