ECP Suspends Civil Servant For Video Message
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 11:25 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday suspended a civil servant, Pir Salman Shah Rashidi, for seeking public support for the candidates of a particular party in a video message circulated on the social media
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday suspended a civil servant, Pir Salman Shah Rashidi, for seeking public support for the candidates of a particular party in a video message circulated on the social media.
According to an ECP spokesman, the officer would receive salary, allowances, and other benefits during the suspension period.
Recent Stories
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division
Candidate remains safe in attack on election office
All set for general election in Bajaur
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana
Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion
EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts
Man kills father in Attock
11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat
ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division3 minutes ago
-
Candidate remains safe in attack on election office3 minutes ago
-
All set for general election in Bajaur3 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas47 seconds ago
-
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion49 seconds ago
-
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi52 seconds ago
-
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts54 seconds ago
-
Man kills father in Attock39 seconds ago
-
11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visit shrines of Garhi Khudabakhsh44 seconds ago
-
Police hold flag march in city45 seconds ago