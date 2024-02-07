ECP suspends civil servant for video message

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday suspended a civil servant, Pir Salman Shah Rashidi, for seeking public support for the candidates of a particular party in a video message circulated on the social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday suspended a civil servant, Pir Salman Shah Rashidi, for seeking public support for the candidates of a particular party in a video message circulated on the social media.

According to an ECP spokesman, the officer would receive salary, allowances, and other benefits during the suspension period.