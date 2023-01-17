ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over assets details

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ECP has suspended parliamentarians include 136 members of the National Assembly, 21 from the Senate, 54 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 48 from Sindh Assembly and 12 from Baluchistan Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended membership of 271 lawmakers for their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The Election Commission has forwarded the lists of the suspended members to the respective Speakers of the Houses, asking them to ensure the listed members stop working.

It said the lawmakers cannot participate in parliamentary proceedings and their membership will remain suspended until they submit their statements.