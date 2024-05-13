ECP Suspends Membership Of 77 Lawmakers Elected On Reserved Seats
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 11:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended the membership of 77 lawmakers who were elected on reserved seats previously denied to the Sunni Ittehad Council, (SIC) in compliance with the Supreme Court's order.
Last week, the apex court suspended the decisions of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the ECP of allocating the reserved seats meant for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to other parties.
The lawmakers whose membership was suspended included 44 from the PML-N, 15 from the PPP, 13 from Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and one each from MQM-P, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians.
In the KP Assembly, 21 lawmakers on reserved seats for women and 4 for minorities were de-notified. Similarly in the Punjab Assembly 24 woman lawmakers and three minority MPAs got suspended their membership.
According to a notification, in the National Assembly, 19 women members were suspended, comprising 11 from Punjab and eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This included the suspension of four women's seats belonging to the PML-N, two each from the JUI and the PPP.
Furthermore, the membership of three minority members in the National Assembly was suspended.
