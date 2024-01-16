ECP suspends membership of four senators for asset details failure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended the membership of four senators for not submitting details of their assets and liabilities.

The senators suspended by the ECP include Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Aon Abbas, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah and Samina Mumtaz.

Lawmakers are required to file these statements by December 31 each year. The ECP had instructed them to submit their financial statements up to June 30, 2023, by January 16, 2024, or face suspension of their respective memberships.

The ECP stated that lawmakers are ineligible to take part in parliamentary proceedings, and their membership will stay suspended until they submit their individual statements.