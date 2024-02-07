ECP Suspends NA-95 Faisalabad, RO For Unauthorised Absence
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the Assistant Commissioner of Chak Jhumra, serving as the Returning Officer for NA-95 Faisalabad, due to his unauthorized absence from duty and initiated an inquiry against him.
The ECP spokesperson stated that the commission has taken notice of the RO's absence and persistent unavailability on his mobile phone. The Punjab chief secretary has been directed to take action against the RO for neglecting his duties.
Due to the significance and sensitivity of the national duty of elections, the Commission promptly issued a notification appointing Dr. Asfand Yar, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Faisalabad, as the Returning Officer for NA-95 Faisalabad.
