ECP Suspends Punjab CM's Programme Of 100 Units Free Till July 17

Published July 07, 2022

The ECP passes the order as the PTI had termed Punjab CM Hamza's announcement as violation of code of conduct ahead of by-elections on 20 seats of the provincial assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday suspended Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz's electricity relief package "Roshan Gharana Programme".

The Punjab Chief Minister under "Roshan Gharana Programme" had announced free electricity to households that consumed up to 100 units till July 17.

The CM had said that the Punjab government would bear the cost of power of the needy people who consumed up to 100 units a month.

A three-member bench of the ECP led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja stayed the programme after hearing arguments from the Punjab Chief Minister in today's hearing.

The ECP had earlier issued a notice to Hamza and sought his reply for the alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct by announcing free electricity for a specific group of consumers in the province ahead of the by-elections due on July 17.

The ECP had directed CM Hamza to submit reply on July 7 (today).

Hamza's counsel submitted his reply and said that the CM's relief package was only for the Constituencies where by-polls are not being held.

The relief package, announced just a few days ahead of the by-elections on 20 provincial assembly seats in Punjab, was criticised by the PTI, which had sought the apex court’s intervention into the matter as well.

The notice read: “Take notice and be informed that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced a schedule for by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and the poll is scheduled to be held on July 17.”

It said the commission had issued a code of conduct on May 25 to provide a level-playing field to all the contesting candidates and political parties. Directives were issued also that no government functionary or elected representative, including a local government functionary or elected representative, shall announce any development scheme for the constituencies, where by-elections are under process till July 17.

