ECP Suspends RO, Orders Inquiry To Probe JUI-F NA Special Seat Controversy
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the Returning Officer and launched an inquiry to investigate the controversy surrounding the allocation of the JUI-F's National Assembly special seat to an 'unknown' woman, with the aim of uncovering the underlying issue behind the incident.
According to a statement from an ECP spokesperson, notices have been dispatched to all concerned parties to address the conflict, and it has been decided to conduct open hearings to resolve the issue.
The JUI-F has written to the chief election commissioner, requesting an investigation into the appointment of Miss Sadaf Ihsan as a member of the National Assembly on a special seat designated from the party's quota.
They emphasized that she has no affiliation with JUI-F and was not included in the party's priority list for reserved seats, seeking clarification on whether this was an oversight or intentional.
In its application, JUI-F asserted that the candidate notified by the ECP as Sadaf Ehsan is not affiliated with them, but rather Sadaf Yasmeen is their candidate.
The list submitted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl to the Returning Officer for the reserved seats for women contained the name Sadaf Yasmeen. However, the woman who submitted the nomination papers is named Sadaf Ehsan and hails from Lakki Marwat.
