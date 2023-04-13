ECP suspends schedule of KP by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday suspended the schedule for the by-elections in three National Assembly constituencies namely NA-22, Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, and NA-31 Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until further notice from the Peshawar High Court (PHC)

An ECP official said the notification issued on March 8, 2023, has been suspended, which was originally scheduled forApril 30.