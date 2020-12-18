ECP takes action on complaints on provincial office appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that a report on complaints on appointments in commission's provincial office Karachi, Sindh during year 2015 has already been submitted and action has been taken on its recommendations.

According to ECP, a committee was constituted to investigate the matter under the supervision of grade-20 officer to submit its report to the officials concerned.

It added in the light of committee, the officials concerned have already taken action and suspended one Junior Assistant, five Junior Personal Assistant and one Senior Assistant.

Similarly, the commission had also removed from the services to one Junior Assistant and three Senior Assistant besides forced retirement of one Junior Assistant, one Senior Assistant and one Assistant.

It added the action is in final stages against Director IT, District Election Commissioner and Senior Personal Assistant.