Open Menu

ECP Takes Notice Of Development Projects Promotion By Caretaker Govts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the promotion of development projects by the caretaker governments and sought a report from the Chief Secretaries of four provinces.

The caretaker governments are running campaign in the form of advertisements for development projects, which is likely to affect the conduct of fair and transparent elections, the spokesman of ECP told APP.

Quoting the example, he said that 'Green Bus Service' campaign in Sindh is being carried out, and clarified that caretaker governments are bound to work within the law.

The ECP issued letter in the Names of the Chief Secretaries of all the provinces directing the caretaker governments to stop advertising any development projects until the general elections are conducted in a peaceful manner.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan All From

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

3 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

4 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

4 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

5 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

8 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

17 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

17 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan