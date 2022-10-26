UrduPoint.com

ECP Takes Notice Of KP Minister's Code Of Conduct Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the consecutive violation of the code of conduct announced by the commission for by-election on NA-45 Kurram by KP Minister for Rehabilitation and Settlement, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir.

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Kurram had sent a dispatch to the District Police Officer (DPO) to banish the minister from the constituency, said a Provincial Election Commission (PEC) spokesman on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that in light of the code of conduct announced by the Election Commission, there is a complete ban on the participation of ministers in the campaign for by-election inthe constituency.

