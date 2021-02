(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Taking notice of a media footage showing bag carrying ballot papers in by-election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed the Returning Officer (RO) to submit report on the matter.

According to ECP, the commission also directed RO to take very strict action on the incident as per law.