ECP takes notice of riots, snatching of polling material in Shaheed Benazirabad

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission has taken notice of rioting and snatching of polling material in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Election Commission in its letter No.536 has directed the returning officers concerned to register cases against persons involved in rioting and clashes.

Meanwhile, polling was suspended in Polling Station 23 of Ward 1, Polling Station 24 of Ward 2 and Polling Station 26 of Ward 3 where, according to reports, unidentified persons tore up the ballot papers and lifted ballot boxes.

In another incident, police controlled the situation when two parties clashed in Kakapota Colony of Nawabshah. The polling was suspended for half an hour and then resumed.

In another incident, a candidate of Tehreek Labaik contesting UC 6 Ward 1 reported that his party symbol (crane) was not printed on the ballot paper.