ECP Takes Notice Of Telecasting By-poll Results Before Time
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken serious notice of violation of code of conduct for NA-249 Karachi by-election by some tv channels on telecasting unofficial results before time.
According to ECP press note, some TV channels started telecasting unofficial results of by-elections before 6:00 pm, which was a violation of the by-poll code of conduct.
The commission decided to issue instructions to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against these television channels.