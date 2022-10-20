ECP takes notice of transfers, postings in NA-45

The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for by-election on NA-45 Kurram has taken notice of transfers and postings in violation of ban imposed under the code of conduct announced for by-polls by the Election Commission of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for by-election on NA-45 Kurram has taken notice of transfers and postings in violation of ban imposed under the code of conduct announced for by-polls by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, The DMO has directed the Assistant Director (AD) Local Government, District Kurram to stop the process of postings and transfers till completion of by-elections.

Furthermore, the ECP has also written a dispatch to the Executive Engineer (XEN) Public Health Engineering, District Kurram to stop process of various development schemes in the district till the completion of the by-elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the code of conduct announced by the ECP there is complete ban on all kinds of postings and transfers, and development schemes in the district where the by-elections is going on.