ECP Team, KP Governor Hold Consultations For Fixation Of Election Date

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:58 PM

A team nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan visited Governor's House on Wednesday here and held consultations with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali regarding the fixation of the date for the elections of the provincial assembly in the province

The team of the Election Commission of Pakistan consisted of Secretary ECP Omar Hameed Khan, Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain and Director General (DG) Law Arshad Khan. Meanwhile, the Governor KP was assisted by Principal Secretary to Governor Hassan Mahmood, Additional Secretary Governor's Secretariat Saiful islam.

The governor welcomed the team of ECP on arrival at the Governor's House and assured that the decision of the Supreme Court regarding elections in the province would be implemented in letter and spirit and termed the consultative meeting part of the process.

The governor apprised the team of ECP in detail regarding the overall situation including law and order in the province.

After two hours long consultative session, the process for the fixation of the date for general elections in the province has entered into final phases and for final consultation, the governor would visit ECP headquarters in Islamabad next week.

Earlier, the secretary Election Commission gave a detailed briefing to Governor KP.

