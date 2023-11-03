Open Menu

ECP Terms PTI Spokesperson's Statement Uncalled For And Baseless

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:23 PM

ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled for and baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday dismissed in unequivocal terms that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) spokesperson's media statement was totally baseless and in contrast with the facts, especially regarding the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission in general.

In a statement, an ECP spokesperson noted that issuance of such statements, while the general election date had been determined through consensus, was an abortive attempt to disrupt the current congenial atmosphere.

He reminded the PTI that the Election Commission did demonstrate exceptional impartiality during by-elections on July 17 and October 16, 2022.

He said the Commission had so far substantiated its commitment to electoral transparency, through its initiatives and actions.

He advised the PTI to fully focus on preparations for the general elections, instead of engaging in the blame game and propaganda against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission.

He made it clear that neither the Election Commission nor the Chief Election Commissioner would bow or succumb to any party's influence in the upcoming elections. He said it was their sheer commitment to ensure that the upcoming elections were held in accordance with law and the Constitution.

