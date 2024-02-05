Open Menu

ECP Terms Social Media Reports About Postal Ballots Baseless

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday termed reports circulating on social media showing the number of postal ballots of jail inmates by various candidates baseless and misleading

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday termed reports circulating on social media showing the number of postal ballots of jail inmates by various candidates baseless and misleading.

An ECP news release clarified that "returning officers open and count postal ballots in their respective Constituencies in front of the candidates and their polling agents during the consolidation process."

The ECP urged people to not pay any attention to such misleading news.

