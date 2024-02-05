ECP terms social media reports about postal ballots baseless

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday termed reports circulating on social media showing the number of postal ballots of jail inmates by various candidates baseless and misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday termed reports circulating on social media showing the number of postal ballots of jail inmates by various candidates baseless and misleading.

An ECP news release clarified that "returning officers open and count postal ballots in their respective Constituencies in front of the candidates and their polling agents during the consolidation process."

The ECP urged people to not pay any attention to such misleading news.