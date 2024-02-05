ECP Terms Social Media Reports About Postal Ballots Baseless
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday termed reports circulating on social media showing the number of postal ballots of jail inmates by various candidates baseless and misleading
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday termed reports circulating on social media showing the number of postal ballots of jail inmates by various candidates baseless and misleading.
An ECP news release clarified that "returning officers open and count postal ballots in their respective Constituencies in front of the candidates and their polling agents during the consolidation process."
The ECP urged people to not pay any attention to such misleading news.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty23 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion20 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people20 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division20 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations45 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders57 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah57 minutes ago
-
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC leader6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad7 minutes ago
-
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah31 minutes ago