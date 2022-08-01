The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would announce its verdict in the prohibited funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would announce its verdict in the prohibited funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) on Tuesday morning.

According to cause list release by ECP for the prohibited funding, the verdict was reserved on June 21, the verdict would be announced by a three-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The other members of the bench included Nisar Ahmed Durrani, and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

The case was filed in 2014 by PTI's founding member Akbar S Babar.