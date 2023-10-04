Open Menu

ECP To Announce Schedule Of General Elections Without Further Delay

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh President Senator Nisar Khuhro on Wednesday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan announce the poll schedule as the PPP believes in democracy

He said the political parties, who do not have the trust of the people, were looking for a way to escape from the election.

In a statement, Nisar Khuhro said GDA and MQM were among those parties who had agreed on the name of Caretaker Sindh CM, but now they were leveling allegations to make the election process controversial.

Khuhro said that on October 18, the 16th anniversary of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy will be observed with devotion and respect in all the district headquarters across Sindh.

