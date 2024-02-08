ECP To Announce Timely Results: Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani stated on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the results in a timely manner
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani stated on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the results in a timely manner.
Speaking to a private news channel, he mentioned that counting has already commenced in regions where the polling has concluded.
The Election Commission will oversee the process and will start announcing the results today, he added.
Overall, the polling process across the country was reported to be generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported, he added.
Additionally, he highlighted that the voter turnout was better than anticipated, indicating significant public participation in the electoral process.
Recent Stories
Sindh home minister, IGP take maximum measures for security on polling day
Xi and Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations
ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine disaster
Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors
PM congratulates nation on conduct of successful polls; says high voter turnout ..
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts
West African bloc meets as troubled states test unity
DC holds meeting on CCTV footage of sensitive polling stations
Polling process concludes at 883 polling stations in Hyderabad
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori casts vote
PML-N to put country on way to progress: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh home minister, IGP take maximum measures for security on polling day6 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates nation on conduct of successful polls; says high voter turnout indicates public com ..5 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting on CCTV footage of sensitive polling stations6 minutes ago
-
Polling process concludes at 883 polling stations in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori casts vote5 minutes ago
-
PML-N to put country on way to progress: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana ..5 minutes ago
-
General election polls close as time ends in Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Polling ends largely peacefully in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected42 minutes ago
-
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims42 minutes ago
-
Polling ends with large voter turnout, counting underway42 minutes ago
-
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements42 minutes ago