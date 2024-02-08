Open Menu

ECP To Announce Timely Results: Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM

ECP to announce timely results: Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani

Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani stated on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the results in a timely manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani stated on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the results in a timely manner.

Speaking to a private news channel, he mentioned that counting has already commenced in regions where the polling has concluded.

The Election Commission will oversee the process and will start announcing the results today, he added.

Overall, the polling process across the country was reported to be generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported, he added.

Additionally, he highlighted that the voter turnout was better than anticipated, indicating significant public participation in the electoral process.

