ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

The Commission has issued notices to all concerned, including Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the PTI chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict in Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The PTI leaders have started making comments against the ECP before it's decision in Thoshakhana case.

Shireen Mazari also tweeted and said that it was politically motivated case and alleged that Nawaz and others were behind it.

Taking to Twitter, Malaika Bukhari also said the similar words against the ECP.

