UrduPoint.com

ECP To Be Bound To Conduct Next General Election Through EVM: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:59 PM

ECP to be bound to conduct next general election through EVM: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that free, fair and transparent election would be held in future through the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that free, fair and transparent election would be held in future through the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Talking to a private news channel, he said EVM system would help to control rigging but unfortunately opposition misleading the people about the modern technology.

To a question, the minister said that now whole world is using modern technology in every sector but some elements not wanted the usage of EVM system here.

Farrukh disclosed that Election Commission of Pakistan (EVM) would be bound to conduct the election through this EVM device after the legislation passed by the Parliament.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset for the country but in the past no government paid attention to their right of vote, but first time in the political history of the country the PTI government has given them the right of vote.

He said that the government was interested to create the consensus with opposition about the usage of EVM but the opposition was not taking interest in the legislation on this issue from last one and half year.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Technology Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Sanctions or 'Recogniti ..

Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Sanctions or 'Recognition' With Merkel - Spokeswom

3 minutes ago
 Poland's Intentions to Involve NATO in Resolution ..

Poland's Intentions to Involve NATO in Resolution of Migration Crisis Provocativ ..

3 minutes ago
 Elon Musk, Brazil in talks for Amazon internet dea ..

Elon Musk, Brazil in talks for Amazon internet deal

3 minutes ago
 Guptill, Chapman propel New Zealand to 164 against ..

Guptill, Chapman propel New Zealand to 164 against India in first T20

3 minutes ago
 Five shot dead as thousands protest against Sudan ..

Five shot dead as thousands protest against Sudan coup

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid attends funeral prayers of elder bro ..

Sheikh Rashid attends funeral prayers of elder brother

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.