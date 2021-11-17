ECP to be bound to conduct next general election through EVM: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that free, fair and transparent election would be held in future through the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that free, fair and transparent election would be held in future through the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Talking to a private news channel, he said EVM system would help to control rigging but unfortunately opposition misleading the people about the modern technology.

To a question, the minister said that now whole world is using modern technology in every sector but some elements not wanted the usage of EVM system here.

Farrukh disclosed that Election Commission of Pakistan (EVM) would be bound to conduct the election through this EVM device after the legislation passed by the Parliament.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset for the country but in the past no government paid attention to their right of vote, but first time in the political history of the country the PTI government has given them the right of vote.

He said that the government was interested to create the consensus with opposition about the usage of EVM but the opposition was not taking interest in the legislation on this issue from last one and half year.