ECP to be given EVM to resolve issue of rigging: Ch.Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said after completing evaluation the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to be given to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to resolve issue of rigging from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said electronic voting machine could not be connected with internet due to security reasons because system could be hacked.

The minister said although there was no tradition of re-polling in the country but the government was ready for re-polling on 20 poling stations of NA-75 Daska.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was habitual for doing rigging and corrupt practices in the elections but it was very astonished that where opposition won the elections there elections were held in transparent manner but where the government's candidate won the seat than they started making noise and leveling false allegations of rigging against others.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz was immature politician and she did not feel any hesitation for speaking lie before the people but the whole PML-N was following to her.

He said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms but the opposition was not ready to support it .

Fawad Hussain said ventilators were being manufactured in the country.