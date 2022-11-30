UrduPoint.com

ECP To Celebrate National Voter's Day On Dec 7

November 30, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Muhammad Khalil Qaisrani has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will celebrate December 7 as National Voter's Day in the country.

The Election Commission will celebrate the day at central, provincial and district level as well.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said the purpose of celebrating the day was to create awareness about vote, its importance and registration.

He said on December,7 various seminars would be organized and awareness would be raised among voters.

The District Election Commission would organize a programme in collaboration with the education department and the district administration for which a seminar will be held on December 7 at Government Murray College, Sialkot, he said.

If a voter's name had not been registered in voter lists for some reason, then a one-window center had been established at the District Election Commission office, he said and addedforms collection centers had also been set up in the offices of Assistant Registration Officerswhere people might visit and register their votes.

