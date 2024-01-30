ECP To Complete Ballot Paper Printing Till February 2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will complete the printing of ballot papers till February 2, while the delivery of ballot papers has already continued in all four provinces.
“After the announcement of general elections across the country on February 8 and allocation of election symbols, the ECP has started the printing of ballot papers from January 16,” the spokesman told APP.
He said the preparations for holding the general polls are rapidly progressing towards completion and the printing of ballot papers is progressing satisfactory while printing of papers is going on in three government presses.
The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that printing for Balochistan and Sindh Constituencies is continuing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the ballot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.
The spokesman said the distinctive watermarks will embellish the ballot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process.
The introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were being used to share the workload for this endeavor.
\395
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANP candidate dies; Election activities suspended in PK-9159 seconds ago
-
PPP public welfare manifesto attracts opponent voters: Zardari1 minute ago
-
Cold & dry weather predicted across northern Sindh1 minute ago
-
Citizens to get civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park: ICT Spokesman11 minutes ago
-
DC orders fuel price inspection drive in capital11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actress Neelo Begum observed11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM returns home after performing Umrah11 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of Digital Girdawri process41 minutes ago
-
Hardware factory material gutted51 minutes ago
-
Two teens killed, two injured in road accident51 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at Metropole Cinema Lahore51 minutes ago