Open Menu

ECP To Complete Ballot Paper Printing Till February 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ECP to complete ballot paper printing till February 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will complete the printing of ballot papers till February 2, while the delivery of ballot papers has already continued in all four provinces.

“After the announcement of general elections across the country on February 8 and allocation of election symbols, the ECP has started the printing of ballot papers from January 16,” the spokesman told APP.

He said the preparations for holding the general polls are rapidly progressing towards completion and the printing of ballot papers is progressing satisfactory while printing of papers is going on in three government presses.

The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that printing for Balochistan and Sindh Constituencies is continuing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the ballot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

The spokesman said the distinctive watermarks will embellish the ballot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process.

The introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were being used to share the workload for this endeavor.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan January February 2018 All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

1 hour ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

1 hour ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

14 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

14 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

14 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

14 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan