UrduPoint.com

ECP To Conduct Elections As Decision Of Parliament: Minister For Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 10:55 PM

ECP to conduct elections as decision of Parliament: Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that Parliament is a supreme institution of the country, and decisions regarding elections would be taken by the political parties sitting in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that Parliament is a supreme institution of the country, and decisions regarding elections would be taken by the political parties sitting in the parliament.

Election Commission is an independent and important institution of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are the representatives of the general public, he said adding that the masses had given the mandate to political parties for resolving their issues through parliament.

In reply to a question about funds required for security and polling stations, he said, the bill has been presented to the Lower House but political parties have raised security and economic issues being faced by the government.

He said that organizing elections is the responsibility of the ECP.

Replying to a question, the government was currently engaged in completing the census, he said adding that conducting elections with old data on population will create many issues for political parties.

The minister said that the incumbent government will provide funds and security to ECP after completing the task of the census.

To another question, he said the public representatives sitting in the Parliament agreed to conduct elections in the country.

He said the country is facing terrorism and economic issues but we will release the required funds and security to the elections commission for holding free and fair elections.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan TV Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to provide A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to provide AED70 mn worth of social benefi ..

53 seconds ago
 UK, German Air Force Escort 3 Russian Military Pla ..

UK, German Air Force Escort 3 Russian Military Planes Over Baltic Sea

7 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful for Brazil's Stance on Ukrainian C ..

Russia Grateful for Brazil's Stance on Ukrainian Crisis - Russian Foreign Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Dialogue among political parties better for suprem ..

Dialogue among political parties better for supremacy of Constitution, democracy ..

6 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept Charges 8 Chinese Officials for Ta ..

US Justice Dept Charges 8 Chinese Officials for Targeting 'Dissidents' on US Tec ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin's Invitation for Brazil's Lula to Visit Russ ..

Putin's Invitation for Brazil's Lula to Visit Russia Conveyed - Brazil's Foreign ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.