ECP to conduct elections as decision of Parliament: Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that Parliament is a supreme institution of the country, and decisions regarding elections would be taken by the political parties sitting in the parliament.

Election Commission is an independent and important institution of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are the representatives of the general public, he said adding that the masses had given the mandate to political parties for resolving their issues through parliament.

In reply to a question about funds required for security and polling stations, he said, the bill has been presented to the Lower House but political parties have raised security and economic issues being faced by the government.

He said that organizing elections is the responsibility of the ECP.

Replying to a question, the government was currently engaged in completing the census, he said adding that conducting elections with old data on population will create many issues for political parties.

The minister said that the incumbent government will provide funds and security to ECP after completing the task of the census.

To another question, he said the public representatives sitting in the Parliament agreed to conduct elections in the country.

He said the country is facing terrorism and economic issues but we will release the required funds and security to the elections commission for holding free and fair elections.