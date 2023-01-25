ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would conduct elections in Punjab and Khyber Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would conduct elections in Punjab and Khyber Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Talking to a private news channel program, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had dissolved assemblies in KP and Punjab.

In reply to a question about general elections, he said that general elections would be held in October 2023.

Commenting on the "abusive language" used by PTI leaders against the national institutions, he said that PTI should pay respect to national institutions at any cost.