ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

The sources say the consultations with political parties would take place separately and will encompass discussions about the election roadmap, delimitation matters, and voter lists.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday chosen to engage with prominent political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), regarding the scheduling of general elections anticipated early next year, insiders stated on Tuesday night.

They said that meetings between the ECP and political parties were set to commence in the upcoming days.

Among the key political entities on the ECP's meeting list are Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Following a comprehensive briefing on the new Result Compilation System (RCS) a day earlier, the ECP expressed its contentment with the simulated exercise regarding its functionality.

Presiding over a commission meeting at the Islamabad secretariat, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was joined by members, the secretary, and senior officials.

The commission was presented with a detailed overview of the RCS, which facilitates instant transmission of results from the presiding officer to the returning officer via a mobile application.

Additionally, the returning officers will be empowered to promptly and accurately compile inconclusive results using this system.

The Election Authority's Media Coordination and Outreach Wing disclosed that rigorous mock drills were conducted on this system, scrutinizing all its stages.

The commission, ultimately, conveyed its complete satisfaction with the system.

In recent times, the commission has introduced several systems to manage election results, encompassing result transmission and management systems.

Furthermore, the commission evaluated progress regarding the redrawing of Constituencies for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, using data from the inaugural digital census in 2023.

In light of this effort, the commission communicated with provincial governments and the statistics department, ensuring the necessary information exchange.

Concurrently, discussions were held with pertinent agencies, who were promptly reminded through phone calls to provide requisite maps and data, enabling the commission to expedite the delimitation process.

The five delimitation committees, constituted and notified on Monday, are slated to receive district maps and essential data from Federal and provincial sources by August 31.