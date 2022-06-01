ECP to continue making decisions without any pressure: CEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would continue to make decisions in accordance with the law and without any pressure.

Talking to the media, the Chief Election Commissioner said that we make decisions without any fear and regardless of whether anyone is happy with our decisions or not.

He said that the top priority for the ECP was to obey the constitution of Pakistan. "Our decisions are based on concerned law and legislation.

" He said that the ECP is always ready to hold free, fair, and transparent elections. However, it is the mandate of the government to announce the date for elections, he added.

"Our task is to make the best possible arrangements for holding elections."He said that the ECP has continued its work on the early completion of delimitation.

He said that the hearing on foreign funding is continued in the ECP. "It is necessary to give appropriate time to every party to hear their viewpoint."