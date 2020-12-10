UrduPoint.com
ECP To Continue Playing Role In Elevating Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

ECP to continue playing role in elevating human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue playing its role in elevating human rights in the country by making the electoral process more transparent and inclusive.

This was stated by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday in a message on International Human Rights Day.

He said that International Human Rights Day reminds us to protect human rights and human value.

"I would like to endorse the right to vote as the fundamental human right. One of the most critical ways that individuals can take part in governmental decision-making is through voting."He said that to vote, to be elected and to have equal access to public service is the basic right of every citizen.

He said that ECP is firm in making the electoral process in the country all inclusive by encouraging all segments of society to take part in the electoral course.

