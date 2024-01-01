Open Menu

ECP To Continue Receiving Appeals Against Decisions On Nomination Papers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2024 | 11:36 AM

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers  

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on 11th and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 12th of this month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2023) Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for next general elections can be submitted till Wednesday and decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of this month.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on 11th and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 12th of this month.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of this month while polling for the general elections will be held on 8th of next month.

Meanshile, according to the revised schedule for reserved seats of women and non-Muslims, last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is 13th of this month while the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning officer is 16th.

Revised list of candidates for reserved seats will be published on 20th and candidates can withdraw their papers by 22nd of this month.

The final list of the contesting candidates will be released on 23rd of this month.

