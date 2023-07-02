ECP to decide date for general elections: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Zubair on Saturday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan will decide the date for general elections.

The government's constitutional tenure will be finished by August mid and the next elections should be held in October, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a general consensus of the political parties that the next elections should be conducted on time, he added.

The government, he said has no plan to delay the elections.

Replying to a question about returning Nawaz Sharif to the country, he said, we didn't have exact information and date of the former prime minister's arrival but the voters want to see him as prime minister of Pakistan after the general elections.

He hoped that his party would form the next government on the basis of development works that the PML-N had made under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.