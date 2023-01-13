ECP to decide exact date for next elections: Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide the time frame of the next elections.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Punjab chief minister forwarded the request to the Punjab governor for dissolving assemblies. The next elections would be conducted after the final decision of the ECP, he added.

After 48 hours, he said, the assemblies would automatically be dissolved in Punjab. "There is no need to have the consent of the governor for dissolving assemblies."The interim setup, he added, would ask the election commission to make necessary arrangements for the next elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

In reply to a question about the coalition of Dr Farooq Sattar's party and Mustafa Kamal's group, he said the political party members were going to unite for their personal interest.