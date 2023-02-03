ECP to decide exact time frame for elections in KPK, Punjab: Rana Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide the exact time frame for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the assemblies have been dissolved in KPK and Punjab by PTI and elections would be conducted there as per the schedule and the Chief Election Commissioner will issue a schedule in this regard.

He said that PML-N would fully participate in the elections.

Replying to a question about the recent terrorism wave in Peshawar, he said targeted operations have been made to grip the perpetrators.

To a question about the arrest of a political leader, he said, no one is above the law and legal formalities were completed before action against the persons involved in spreading hate. "We are not believing in political victimization".

To another question, the minister said that the government was taking all necessary steps to control terrorism and for this, the police and security teams had achieved progress.