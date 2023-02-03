UrduPoint.com

ECP To Decide Exact Time Frame For Elections In KPK, Punjab: Rana Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ECP to decide exact time frame for elections in KPK, Punjab: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide the exact time frame for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the assemblies have been dissolved in KPK and Punjab by PTI and elections would be conducted there as per the schedule and the Chief Election Commissioner will issue a schedule in this regard.

He said that PML-N would fully participate in the elections.

Replying to a question about the recent terrorism wave in Peshawar, he said targeted operations have been made to grip the perpetrators.

To a question about the arrest of a political leader, he said, no one is above the law and legal formalities were completed before action against the persons involved in spreading hate. "We are not believing in political victimization".

To another question, the minister said that the government was taking all necessary steps to control terrorism and for this, the police and security teams had achieved progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Progress TV All Government

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

6 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

6 minutes ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

6 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

6 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.