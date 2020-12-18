UrduPoint.com
ECP To Decide Senate Elections Schedule: Maryam

Fri 18th December 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that never in the country's history, Senate elections had been held before time.

Maryam said that the schedules for all elections were decided by the ECP.

She said that her party was not against the 'show of hands' method, butthere was a need of a constitutional amendment for the purpose and it was the jobof the Parliament, she added.

