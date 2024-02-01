Open Menu

ECP To Dispatch Ballot Papers In Balochistan, KPK By Air

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ECP to dispatch ballot papers in Balochistan, KPK by air

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to dispatch the ballot papers for general elections in some areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by air to ensure prompt delivery.

“The ballot papers will be airlifted to Gwadar, Panjgur, Kach, Kharan, Bajaur and Kurram Agency,” the spokesman of the ECP told APP.

The spokesman said the ballot papers of National and Provincial Assemblies of the said areas will be sent by helicopter and C-130.

About the printing of the ballot papers, he said the printing of ballot papers for three seats of National Assembly of Federal Capital has been started and the task will be completed shorty.

The spokesman said the printing of ballot papers of all Constituencies of National and Provincial assemblies from Balochistan has been completed.

He said that around 90 percent printing of ballot papers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80 percent of Punjab and 60 percent of Sindh has also been completed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Gwadar Kharan Kurram Agency Panjgur All From

Recent Stories

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

5 minutes ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

41 minutes ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

4 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

13 hours ago
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

13 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

13 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

13 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

14 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan