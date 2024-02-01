ECP to dispatch ballot papers in Balochistan, KPK by air

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to dispatch the ballot papers for general elections in some areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by air to ensure prompt delivery.

“The ballot papers will be airlifted to Gwadar, Panjgur, Kach, Kharan, Bajaur and Kurram Agency,” the spokesman of the ECP told APP.

The spokesman said the ballot papers of National and Provincial Assemblies of the said areas will be sent by helicopter and C-130.

About the printing of the ballot papers, he said the printing of ballot papers for three seats of National Assembly of Federal Capital has been started and the task will be completed shorty.

The spokesman said the printing of ballot papers of all Constituencies of National and Provincial assemblies from Balochistan has been completed.

He said that around 90 percent printing of ballot papers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80 percent of Punjab and 60 percent of Sindh has also been completed.